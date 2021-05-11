Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. 324,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

