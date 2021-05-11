Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.49

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 22216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,865 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

