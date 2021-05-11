Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,309 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 63,035 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 20,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,233,658. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

