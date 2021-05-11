Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $257.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

