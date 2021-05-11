M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 6,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $3,359,574. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

