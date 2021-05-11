AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $465,275.98 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $465,275.98 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

