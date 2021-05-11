Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

NASDAQ MLVF remained flat at $$18.80 on Tuesday. 5,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

