PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $61.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

