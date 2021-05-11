$110.20 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $110.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,771. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

