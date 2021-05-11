Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,580. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

