Sfmg LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,078. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

