Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

