Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,820 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $227.52. 10,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.