White Pine Investment CO Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 26,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 65.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. 36,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

