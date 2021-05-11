Sfmg LLC Buys 2,089 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 83,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,087. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.