Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $80.15 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. 57,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

