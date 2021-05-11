Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 301.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of C opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

