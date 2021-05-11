AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AstroNova worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,192. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

