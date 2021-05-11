TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -500.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

