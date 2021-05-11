Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.85 and its 200 day moving average is $276.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.