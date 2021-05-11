AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,016,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 149,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.