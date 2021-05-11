Sfmg LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. 460,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

