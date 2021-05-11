MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $286.26. 9,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,762. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $176.06 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

