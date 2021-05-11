White Pine Investment CO Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

White Pine Investment CO cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 20,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

