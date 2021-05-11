Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

