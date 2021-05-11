AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

XMMO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $89.13.

