PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%.

PAR stock traded down $9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.