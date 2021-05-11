Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

