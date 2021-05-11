Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 111,174 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 141.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 994,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343,143 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,445,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 324,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 106,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 271,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 1,434,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,784. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

