Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 3.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Verint Systems worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 122,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

