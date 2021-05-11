Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

