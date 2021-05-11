Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 98,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

