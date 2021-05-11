Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock Position Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,557. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

