Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 20,665 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,448. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $40.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

