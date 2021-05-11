Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. 115,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

