salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $302,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.83. The company had a trading volume of 258,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,205,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

