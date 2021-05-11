Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

X stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 585,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.