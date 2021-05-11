NuShares Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $21.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00044662 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,044,538 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,762,420 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

