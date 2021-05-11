0x Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $231.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.