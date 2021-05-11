Databroker Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $998.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

