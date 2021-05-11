Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

5/10/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

4/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $82.00 to $100.00.

3/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $100.00.

3/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

FANG stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

