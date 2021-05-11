Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. CommScope makes up 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CommScope worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 192,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.