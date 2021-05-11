Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report $272.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.14 million and the lowest is $261.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $230.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.70. 19,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $101,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

