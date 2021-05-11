$71.23 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report $71.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.60 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 691.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $156.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

MSGE stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,081. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,324,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 104.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

