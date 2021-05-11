Phoneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,013.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 24% against the dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $52,013.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,746,644 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

