GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $159.03. 128,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

