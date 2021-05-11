Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Acquires A$24,000.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 1,900,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 700,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

