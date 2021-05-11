Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

