Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

