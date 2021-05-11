Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $2.90

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 195,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,538. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

